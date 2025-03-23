Motorway police crack down on speeding, file over 100 FIRs

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have intensified their campaign against overspeeding, registering 112 FIRs against drivers caught exceeding the speed limit of 150 km/h on major motorways. According to the NH&MP spokesperson, 112 FIRs have been registered in the different zones of the motorways so far. The crackdown has been enforced on key motorways, including the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M2), Lahore-Multan Motorway (M3), and Motorways M4 and M5. As part of the operation, the Motorway Police have taken drivers into custody along with their vehicles and handed them over to the local police. The registered FIRs include charges of negligence and reckless driving. According to official data, 8 cases were registered on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, 43 FIRs were filed on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), 8 cases were registered on the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3), 12 FIRs were filed on the Multan-Pindi Bhattian Motorway (M-4), and 41 drivers were arrested on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5). The NH&MP reiterated that the speed limit for three-lane motorways is 120 km/h for private vehicles and 110 km/h for public transport. Violations of these limits pose a severe risk to public safety.