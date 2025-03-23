Pakistan shining like a bright star on globe: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the separate homeland pledged on March 23, 1940, is now shining like a bright star on the world map.

In her message on the occasion of the 85th Pakistan Day, observed on Sunday, she emphasised that the Muslim League created Pakistan, and it is the Muslim League that is shaping it. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, she said, the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal is achieving milestones in development.

“Pakistan Day represents a new vision, new determination, and renewed passion. March 23 reminds us of our identity as a unique and great nation,” she added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strength, she stated that Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Islamic world, holding a distinct and unparalleled identity.

She affirmed that Pakistan was created to progress, and it will continue to do so. Despite internal and external conspiracies, the nation is moving towards prosperity.

Azma Bokhari also paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their invaluable services in ensuring national security and defense. She acknowledged the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, calling them the pride of the nation.

“Our martyrs and veterans are our true heroes, and the entire nation takes immense pride in their sacrifices,” she concluded. Pakistan Day was marked by ceremonies, parades, and events across the country, celebrating the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution and reaffirming commitment to national unity and progress.