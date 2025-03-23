World greets nation on Pakistan Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the President of Azerbaijan said, “On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – Pakistan Day, extending my best wishes.”

The Azeri President expressed great satisfaction over the current level of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership and mutual cooperation, which he said, was “enriched with new content day by day”.

“Our successful joint activities in the economy, transport, logistics, energy, investment, defence industry, and several other areas of mutual interest are among the key factors determining our ties,” he added.

President Ilham Aliyev said, “At the same time, the alignment of our positions on international issues and our mutual support serve as a clear expression of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan brotherhood, contributing to the fundamental interests of our countries and peoples.”

“We attach exceptional importance to the comprehensive development of our relations, which are built on strong foundations such as common cultural values and solidarity, stemming from the deep affection, respect, and trust between our brotherly peoples. The intensity of high-level visits, meetings, and contacts is a clear indication of the dynamic growth of our cooperation,” he continued.

The President said, “I highly appreciate our productive meeting held in an atmosphere of mutual trust, understanding, and sincerity during your state visit to Azerbaijan last month, as well as the exchange of views and discussions we had.”

“The agreements we reached on the future directions of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations in various fields, along with the numerous documents signed during the visit, will contribute to further expanding the scope of our bilateral agenda and realizing our economic and trade potential in different areas,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, strengthened by the time-tested brotherhood and unity of our peoples, will continue to grow and deepen through our joint efforts.

“On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Pakistan everlasting peace, prosperity, and well-being,” he added.

Uzbek Ambassador

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev on Sunday expressed the hope that the bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan will become even stronger in the future, while congratulating the entire nation on the occasion of 85th anniversary Pakistan Day on March 23.

In his message, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan said that today, March 23, is a memorable day for Pakistanis, the day when millions of people dream of Pakistan, the dream of a free, just and sovereign state, and the echo of this dream is heard in the heart of every Pakistani.

The Ambassador said that under the visionary leadership of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a new spirit of truth, trust and sincerity has evolved in the bilateral ties of both nations.

While performing my duties as the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, “I feel a sense of pride for the people of Pakistan and this country, and their sincerity and hospitality are unparalleled.

He said the people of Pakistan have an unwavering devotion to their country and pride in their history, which is what distinguishes them from other nations.

The people of Pakistan know how to deal with challenges and “I am sure that the future of Pakistan is bright.”

He said, “We, the people of Uzbekistan, stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan as a true friend with mutual respect and sincerity and are proud of it.”

The Uzbek ambassador said that Pakistan is not just a state but a faith and ideology that is getting stronger with every passing year.

March 23 is not an ordinary date, “I sincerely congratulate the great people of Pakistan on this sacred day, Pakistan is not just a friendly country, for us Pakistan has the status of a brother.”

“We are connected not only by a strategic partnership but also by spiritual closeness, shared past and hopes for a bright future that brings our hearts closer,” he said.

The envoy said that on the occasion of this special day, “I wish that there is prosperity in every home of Pakistan and pray for unity, progress and a bright future among the entire people.”

He hoped that bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries in the future would strengthen.

Russian Ambassador

Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Albert P. Khorev in a statement issued on Sunday said, “This year, Pakistan celebrates the 85th anniversary of the adoption of the Lahore Resolution, which chartered the path for the creation of a unique independent Islamic Republic in the Indian subcontinent.”

“Despite innumerable hardships, the Pakistani nation has managed to uphold its traditional values and remain faithful to the principles laid down by the great philosophers and founding fathers of the country: Alama Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

He said, “Russia has always appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality, natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Pakistan has enormous potential in all spheres of life, and the country’s greatest asset is its hardworking and open-hearted people. As a Pakistani saying goes, hard work is the key to success.”

Albert P. Khorev maintained, “On this joyous occasion, I wish each and every Pakistani good health, well-being and happiness. May your beautiful country overcome every obstacle on the path of development and prosperity!”

Kazakhstan Ambassador

Ambassador of Pakistan to Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Sunday expressed felicitation expressed his deep felicitation to the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day.

On the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan day, on behalf of the embassy and people of Republic of Kazakhstan, “I would express my sincere Congratulations to the brotherly people of Pakistan” Ambassador of Pakistan to Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin said in his congratulatory message issued here.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations for three and half decades and leadership of both sides is willing to strengthen the bilateral ties in all spheres.

He said that Pakistan is a great country with huge potential in the industrial sector and Pakistanis are a great nation, “We believe that both of the brotherly countries have bright futures to emerge as developed nations.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan is a significant partner not only for Kazakhstan but also for the whole Central Asian region and “I believe that Pakistan can play the role of bridge to connect the potential regions like the Middle East, South-east Asian Nations, African and South Asian countries with Central Asian States.

He said that the entire Central Asian region, including Kazakhstan, is very anxious and pays special attention to enhance the cooperation with Pakistan for regional economic and trade integration.

The Ambassador said that the cooperation with Pakistan can elevate through regional cooperation for enhancing the economic connectivity for increasing the regional ties at a new level.

He said that this is our firm belief that Pakistan can play a crucial role for strengthening the ties between Central and South Asia. On this auspicious occasion, “we wish Pakistan peace, Prosperity and stability for a bright future, and strong relation between Pakistan and Central Asian States.

US Senator

United States Senator Chris Van Hollen has wished a very happy Pakistan day to Pakistanis.

In his video message Senator Chris Van Hollen said “Hi, I’m Chris Van Hollen and I represent the great state of Maryland in the United States Senate”.

“I’m pleased to wish all of you a very happy Pakistan day. Throughout my life, I’ve experienced the generosity and the warmth of the Pakistani people, and throughout the United States, the Pakistani American community has made enormous contributions to our country in every field of endeavor” he said.

“I look forward to doing my part to continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the peoples of our two great countries. Again, Happy Pakistan day” Senator Chris Van Hollen concluded.

Egyptian Ambassador

Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan on Sunday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day and wished for prosperity of the country.

In a message issued here, he said that with joy and respect, “I extend my congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its noble people, and wise leadership on the occasion of Pakistan Day.”

The Ambassador said that this historic day marks a key moment in Pakistan’s journey toward independence and unity, reflecting the determination of the Pakistani people in achieving their national goals.

On behalf of Egypt and its people, “I offer my warmest congratulations, wishing Pakistan continued success and prosperity. We are confident that the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between our nations will continue to grow” he said.

“We pray that this day remains a source of pride for the Pakistani nation and that the people of Pakistan continue their path toward progress and prosperity.”