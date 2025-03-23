Mustafa murder case: Court send Armaghan’s father to jail on judicial remand

A special duty magistrate of the City Court (Karachi South) granted judicial remand of accused Kamran Qureshi, father of Armaghan, in the recovery of arms and narcotics case.

The accused, Kamran Qureshi, was produced before the court after expiry of his physical remand. The court further ordered the investigation officer (IO) to complete the challan of the case at the assigned time and submit it to the relevant court.

Earlier on March 20, 2025, Karachi police arrested Kamran Asghar Qureshi, the father of the high-profile Mustafa Amir murder case’s prime accused, Armaghan, during a raid on his bungalow in DHA.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aneel Haider confirmed that the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) recovered 200 grams of crystal meth (ice), an unlicensed 9mm pistol, and multiple rounds of ammunition from Kamran’s possession.

A case has been registered against Kamran for illegal arms possession, and further investigation into his drug trafficking activities has begun, the SSP confirmed.

Police sources revealed that Kamran Asghar Qureshi had threatened Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Ali Arain and senior police officers, warning them, “I will see you all.”

Additionally, he repeatedly caused disruptions in court, shouting to pressure the judiciary and even attempting to forcefully enter court premises by threatening security officials.

Given his suspected ties to money laundering and drug trafficking networks, authorities feared that Kamran Qureshi might flee the country. A police report had earlier stressed the “urgent need” for his arrest.