Governor Kundi presents Civil Awards to 7 heroes

A grand ceremony was held at the Governor’s House Peshawar on Sunday to mark Pakistan Day, where seven individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were honored with prestigious civil awards.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, conferred Presidential Civil Awards on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Governor presented the Tamgha-e-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) to four individuals for their extraordinary courage, and the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) to three individuals for their exceptional contributions in various fields.

Among the recipients, Saeed Khan (posthumously) was awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujaat in recognition of his bravery, Sahib Khan was also honored with the Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his courageous acts. The Governor further awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujaat posthumously to Major Mahmood Jan and Samiullah Khan for their bravery and sacrifices in the line of duty. In addition to these awards, Dr. Akifullah Khan was honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding services in the field of medicine. Arshad Aziz Malik received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to journalism, while Bakhtiar Ahmed Khattak was recognized for his remarkable work in the field of music.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries, including Air Vice Marshal, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military) Taimur Iqbal and Secretary of the Administration Department, Shahid Sohail, as well as the family members and relatives of the award recipients.