Governor Tessori, CM Murad Shah visit Quaid’s mausoleum on Pakistan Day

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with members of the provincial cabinet and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion of 85th Pakistan Day on March 23.

The Governor and Chief Minister Sindh laid flowers at the shrine and offered Fateha and also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori later recorded their impressions in the visitors’ book and paid rich tribute to the great struggle of the founder of Pakistan.

Both leaders also talked to media after laying floral wreath at Quaid’s mausoleum and shared views regarding important issues of the country and the province.

Provincial Ministers Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, Special Assistant to CM Syed Waqar Mehdi, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and other officials were also present in the occasion.