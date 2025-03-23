Ukraine, US to discuss ceasefire in Saudi Arabia amid ongoing conflict with Russia

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss a possible partial ceasefire with Russia. The meeting is part of a broader diplomatic push by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war. The talks will come ahead of separate discussions between U.S. and Russian delegations on Monday.

The Ukrainian team, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, views Sunday’s meeting as technical. Ukrainian officials aim to clarify details of potential ceasefire agreements, such as monitoring and control measures. This follows earlier talks where Ukraine accepted a 30-day truce proposal, though they still seek a broader peace deal.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, both Ukraine and Russia continue to report military strikes. Russian forces have made slow advances in eastern Ukraine, which Russia claims as its territory. A recent drone attack on Kyiv resulted in civilian casualties, including the death of a 5-year-old child, and widespread damage in the city.

Meanwhile, Russian air defences claimed to have destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones targeting southwestern regions. The ongoing conflict remains tense, with both sides hoping for a resolution through these international discussions.