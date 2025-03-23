Securing Borders

On Sunday, Pakistan’s armed forces intercepted 16 militants attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into North Waziristan–a necessary act of defence that lays bare an inconvenient truth: our nation remains shackled to terrorism nurtured beyond the Durand Line.

Since 2001, over 80,000 lives lost and $150 billion drained by violence demands more than hollow debates over “civilian impact.” They demand accountability.

The Taliban’s return to Kabul was met with cautious pragmatism: advocacy for global engagement, humanitarian aid, and dialogue. Yet four years on, Afghanistan’s ungoverned spaces remain a breeding ground for the TTP, whose attacks on Pakistani soil surged by a staggering 73 per cent last year. Islamabad’s completion of the border fence, a feat once mocked as impractical, is no hostile act but a necessary measure to mitigate the consequences of Kabul’s inaction. Afghan leaders’ dismissal of Islamabad’s evidence as “baseless” is an insult to the memory of our fallen soldiers and civilians. International hand-wringing over our counterterrorism operations reeks of hypocrisy. Where is the outrage over TTP training camps in Kunar? Why the silence on Afghan soil being weaponized against a nation hosting 3 million Afghan refugees? Pakistan’s operations are surgical and defensive, led by soldiers who hail from the same tribal belts they protect. Their mission is not conquest but prevention: of another martyred child, another razed market, another grieving mother.

Our commitment to stability extends beyond bullets. The integration of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scholarships for tribal youth, and infrastructure projects like the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway underscore a commitment to replacing conflict with commerce. Yet progress falters each time cross-border terrorism forces resources meant for schools and hospitals to be diverted to checkpoints.

To Kabul, we urge: that good neighbourly relations cannot be a one-way street. The Durand Line carries the weight of international law and should not be treated as a mere suggestion. Dismantle the TTP and its infrastructure, and Pakistan stands ready to be a partner in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. Continue to harbour these elements, and history will rightly condemn you as facilitators of chaos.

To the world: This fight against terrorism is also your fight. Abandoned after 2001, we now seek allies who value deeds over words. China’s role in fostering dialogue is commendable, but lasting peace requires global pressure on Kabul to act. *