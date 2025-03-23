Blood on the Rails

The Jaffar Express tragedy has become more than just a horrifying act of terrorism. It evolved into a stage for political opportunism. When the bodies of terrorists killed during the attack were brought to a Quetta hospital, instead of a unified national

outcry, the scene was hijacked by protestors linked to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. Their dramatic intervention, as they removed bodies from the hospital and staged a protest, has left many questioning the true motives behind the display.

A poignant reminder of the human cost came from the train’s driver, who recalled the terror of that fateful day. He described a chaotic scene where insurgents boarded the train, unleashing gunfire and sending passengers into a frantic scramble for survival. His account is a raw, personal testament to the brutality of the attack, a stark contrast to the orchestrated spectacle that followed. This firsthand narrative reminds us that behind every manipulated protest are real lives marked by loss and suffering.

At the forefront of this protest is Mahrang Baloch, whose role has ignited fierce controversy. As a key organizer within the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Mahrang has been credited with mobilizing the demonstrators. However, critics argue that her actions go far beyond genuine public grievance. Instead, they accuse her of deliberately staging the protest to serve a political agenda. Under her leadership, the protest became a highly choreographed event, complete with symbolic slogans and dramatized visuals, designed not to honor the victims but to promote a narrative that appeals to external political interests.

The confrontation left at least three protestors. The entire episode resonated brilliantly on the Indian landscape wherein news outlet after news outlet has come into the open, holding pom poms and placards for Ms Baloch. Where was the same committee a few days earlier when a wave of shock had gripped the entire nation, you may ask? Alas! There isn’t much to answer.

The situation was already on the cusp of controversy, thanks to media personalities like Aftab Iqbal, whose foot-in-the-mouth moments prompted a general interpretation as glorification of the terrorists responsible for the attack. His comments, which have sparked widespread criticism, appear to elevate the actions of the attackers rather than condemn them. Prominent journalist and political talk show host Muneeb Farooq took to X, “Wow, Aftab Sahib, wow. Brilliant selection of words ‘neutralize’, and ‘exceptional skill’-such glorification of the BLA animals. The mental state you are in makes a person act this way only when they are completely invested in a particular agenda or ideology.”

Adding another layer to this complex tableau is the influence of external forces, particularly from elements within the Indian lobby. Evidence and reports suggest that certain foreign actors have been quietly funnelling financial support and ideological backing to extremist groups operating in Balochistan. These external backers are believed to have a hand in nurturing the political factions that exploit such tragedies for their gain. Critics point out that the very organizations now leading protests in Quetta, including the faction headed by Mahrang Baloch, might be benefiting from these covert networks.

Such manipulation of public sentiment, using the real human tragedy as a tool for political manoeuvring, undermines national unity. The orchestrated protest not only diverts attention from the urgent need to investigate the Jaffar Express attack and support the victims’ families but also serves as a battleground for external geopolitical interests. These actions fuel a cycle of instability, where genuine grief is repackaged as political theatre to serve the agendas of both domestic opportunists and foreign influencers.

For Pakistan to heal and move forward, it must confront these dual challenges head-on. Accountability is paramount: those responsible for the Jaffar Express attack, the subsequent manipulation of its aftermath, and the external financing that perpetuates unrest must be held to account. Genuine public service and a commitment to national unity should replace the theatrics that now mar the legacy of a national tragedy.

The writer is a freelance columnist.