ZTBL and HBL Zarai Services sign MoU

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and HBL Zarai Services Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote financial inclusion and enhance agricultural services for farmers across Pakistan. This collaboration aims to facilitate the farming community in adopting innovative agricultural technologies and practices to improve farm productivity and livelihood of the rural populace. During the session, President/CEO ZTBL presented a video documentary showcasing Pakistan’s agriculture sector and ZTBL’s key role in supporting small and subsistence farmers. He shared that under PM Kissan Package, ZTBL has provided agri., loans to small & subsistence farmers amounting to Rs.37 Billion, including Rs.12 billion for Farm Mechanization through its extensive network of more than 500 branches concentrated in rural, underserved and unbanked areas. He also spoke about ZTBL’s initiatives such as “ZTBL Zarai Baithak”, which serves as a platform for farmer engagement and expert agricultural advisory and the “ZTBL Mobile Van Service”, designed to enhance financial inclusion and provide agro-advisory services to remote farming communities. President/CEO ZTBL stressed the need for the banks to expand their outstanding portfolios and onboard New-to-Bank (NTB) customers for financial inclusion.