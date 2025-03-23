‘Snow White’ and ‘Alto Knights’ struggle at the box office

Disney’s Snow White opened below expectations, earning $87.3 million worldwide. The film, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, made $44.3 million internationally, with weak performances in key markets like China. The $250 million film fell short of its projected $100 million debut.

The film’s future is uncertain, with Disney hoping for better results than Dumbo ($353 million). How it performs in the next few weeks will decide its success.

Robert De Niro’s The Alto Knights did even worse, earning just $1.8 million overseas and $3.2 million domestically. The $45 million crime drama has been poorly received by both critics and audiences.

Hollywood’s box office is struggling, with films like Mickey 17 expected to lose money. The industry now hopes upcoming blockbusters like A Minecraft Movie and Thunderbolts can boost sales.