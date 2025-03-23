Iran host Uzbekistan needing only a point to seal World Cup berth

Iran need only a draw from their match against Uzbekistan at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Tuesday to join Japan in securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup while stuttering South Korea will look to steady their nerves against visitors Jordan.

Iran, who are looking to confirm a fourth consecutive appearance at the finals, lead Uzbekistan by three points in Group A and hold a nine-point advantage over United Arab Emirates with three matches to play.

The top two from each of Asia’s three groups in the third phase of qualifying advance directly to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with nations finishing third and fourth moving on to a fourth round of qualifiers in October.

Japan became the first country to qualify for the finals on Thursday.

Iran and Uzbekistan have played each other three times in the 2026 qualifying campaign, with all three matches ending in draws.

Asian champions Qatar take on Kyrgyzstan and the UAE play North Korea with both needing wins to maintain their hopes of an automatic berth, although the pair appear increasingly likely to advance to the fourth phase. South Korea have stumbled their way through Group B but, despite their unconvincing performances, Hong Myung-bo’s lead by three points from Jordan.

The pair meet in Suwon in a re-run of last year’s Asian Cup semi-final, with Jordanian hopes of repeating their win in Qatar boosted by a 3-1 victory over Palestine on Thursday. Iraq, who trail Jordan on goal difference, take on Palestine having escaped with a point from their meeting with Kuwait last week thanks to a pair of stoppage-time goals.

The Kuwaitis host fourth-placed Oman. Japan’s victory over Bahrain confirmed their qualification and left five nations battling for the remaining automatic berth in Group C. Second-placed Australia travel to Hangzhou to take on China with only four points separating the Socceroos and their last-placed hosts.

Indonesia’s 5-1 thrashing by Australia in Sydney marked a disastrous debut for coach Patrick Kluivert, who will need to pick up three points against Bahrain in Jakarta to reignite their challenge for a first World Cup berth since 1938.

Saudi Arabia face Japan on the back of a 1-0 win over China, their first victory in five qualifiers moving them into sole possession of third place.