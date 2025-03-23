Amin Lakhani awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for strengthening Pakistan-Singapore ties

Amin Lakhani, the honorary consul general of Singapore, was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President Asif Ali Zardari on March 23, 2025. The prestigious award was given in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Pakistan and his efforts in enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Singapore.

Lakhani has served as the honorary consul general for 35 years. During this time, he played a key role in promoting economic, cultural, and educational ties between the two nations. His dedication has significantly impacted various areas of cooperation.

One of his major achievements includes boosting bilateral trade and business. Lakhani also worked on improving the visa process for Pakistanis, making it easier for them to travel to Singapore. His efforts led to the issuance of 200,000 visas to Pakistani nationals.

The ceremony took place at Aiwan Sadr on Pakistan Day. Lakhani’s exceptional service has earned him widespread recognition and this prestigious honor, reflecting his lasting impact on Pakistan-Singapore relations.