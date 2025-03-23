Maya breaks silence on her wedding plans

Showbiz A-lister Maya Ali opened up about her future plans and revealed why she is really not in a hurry to get married.

In her latest outing on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan-e-Suhoor’, with host Nida Yasir, leading actor Maya Ali opened up on her wedding plans, revealing that her mother has been always praying for it. “It’s very difficult to explain to her and other elders that I cannot get married for the sake of it,” she said. “We talk a lot about destiny and religion, so why is it difficult to believe that this is also written? This, too, will happen when the time is right. When the right person enters your life at the right time, you won’t even know it.”

Ali also shared, “When my brother got married, everyone said, ‘Your younger brother has done it, why haven’t you?’ So, I said, ‘How is this possible?’ It will happen whenever it’s written and once the right person comes along.”

Further describing her ‘right person’, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star mentioned that he must understand her and her work, and respect her the way every girl and woman deserves. “I’m looking for someone who respects my mother and me. And it’s not like I wouldn’t do the same. Obviously, I would. This is a two-way road,” she added. “So, yes. I’ll definitely get married when my heart knows it’s time.”

The 35-year-old also stated that the age that she is at, she has become more practical in relationships and would prefer companionship over love in a marriage.

Notably, Maya Ali is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment with her back-to-back blockbuster projects. She received acclaim for her performance in the serial ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.