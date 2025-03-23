Sahar Hashmi refuses to work with Mehwish

Instagram influencer turned actor Sahar Hashmi does not want to work with Pakistan’s leading film and TV star Mehwish Hayat, however, she has her own reasons for it.

Appearing on a private news channel’s comedy show, rising actor Sahar Hashmi was asked which leading star among Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat she would never want to share the screen with, to which she named the latter. However, Hashmi continued to explain, “Although both of them are my seniors and are great actors. But when I first came into the industry – although I don’t believe it myself – I was told that I resemble Mehwish Hayat, so it would not be a great idea for two lookalike people to share the screen, which is why, I would not want to work with her, and Mahira Khan instead.”

At another point, she was asked to rank showbiz heartthrobs Bilal Abbas, Ali Raza and Khushhal Khan on the basis of looks. Hashmi replied, “I think Bilal Abbas tops the list for me, and I really want to work with him as well.”

In a surprising revelation about her acting paychecks, the actor shared, “We don’t really get paid much for dramas. So let it be a secret and not embarrass myself.”