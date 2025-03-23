Channing Tatum reveals before and after photos of body transformation

When it comes to gaining weight to fit “fat roles,” Channing Tatum had had his last dance.

The Magic Mike star’s weight has fluctuated extremely over the past year as he got into character for two back-to-back movie roles. Tatum reflected on his weight loss and weight gain as he shared shirtless mirror selfies showcasing his body transformations.

“We back up! lol. 1st photo is today 205,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram March 21. “2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman.” Tatum, who filmed Josephine in mid-2024 and the latter movie in the fall, said he was “so grateful” for his genetics and gave a shoutout to the people who helped him reach his different body goals. “Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys,” he wrote. “But I won’t be doing anymore fat roles haha. It’s to hard on the body and to hard to take off now. But damn when I look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do.”

The 6-foot-1-inch actor, who told GQ magazine in 2014 that he typically prefers to weigh 180 pounds, had first showcased his recent weight loss for Roofman on Instagram in October. Tatum has transformed his body for movies before, including for the Magic Mike series he cocreated. The toll the weight fluctuations have taken on his body almost prompted him to pass on the third installment, the 2023 film Magic Mike’s Last Dance. “That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one,” Tatum said on the Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, commenting on a photo of himself in the first sequel, 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. “Because I have to look like that.” He continued, “it’s hard to look like that, even if you do work out, to be in that kind of in shape is not natural….you have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.”