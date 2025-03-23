Kamaal R Khan reviews ‘Sikandar’

Indian film actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has slammed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release Sikandar, co-starring South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

In his signature sarcastic style, KRK labeled the film as “Bhagandar” (a Hindi slang for failure) and criticised Salman Khan’s dance moves, fitness and increasing weight. In a video posted on Facebook, KRK claimed that Sikandar has already failed to create hype, as its teaser and two previously released songs failed to gain traction.

He sarcastically remarked that many people have already decided to skip the film after watching the underwhelming promotions. Targeting the film’s latest song Naach Sikandar, KRK ridiculed Salman Khan’s dance skills, saying, “A man who can barely walk, sit, or stand properly is being told to dance.” He further alleged that Salman’s outfit in the song was copied from an old Bengali song performed by actor Saqib.

KRK also mocked the film’s choreographer, Ahmed Khan, suggesting that he was forced to work with Salman despite knowing the superstar’s limitations.

He described the choreography as uninspired, pointing out that the song features repetitive steps like waving a handkerchief and lying down while dancers hold Salman’s legs and make him stomp the floor.

In his sharp critique, KRK also took a jab at Salman’sphysique in Sikandar, saying Ahmed Khan should have openly admitted that choreographing Salman was a challenge due to his weight. He further added, “I won’t even talk about his face because, in today’s world, even a 100-year-old man can be made to look 20.” KRK’s Sikandar review has once again sparked controversy, adding to the ongoing debates about Salman Khan’s choice of films and performances.