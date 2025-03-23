Katy Perry responds to conspiracy theory she’s JonBenét Ramsey

Katy Perry is addressing one of the most shocking rumors about JonBenét Ramsey…which involves herself. The “Firework” singer has responded to an Instagram post containing an AI-generated video showing the slain child beauty queen transforming into her-an apparent nod to a 2014 conspiracy theory that alleges that the 6-year-old’s 1996 murder was a hoax and that the two are actually the same person. On March 1, Katy, 40, commented, “wait am i.” JonBenét was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her parents Patsy Ramsey-who died of cancer at 49 in 2006-and John Ramsey’s home in Boulder, Colorado in 1996. No one has ever been charged in the murder, which has been the topic of several documentaries produced over the years and has sparked scores of conspiracy theories. JonBenét’s dad says he hasn’t given up on solving the case. The 81-year-old met with Boulder’s new police chief Steve Redfearn in January and said it was the first time in 28 years that he felt it was in good hands, NBC News reported Jan. 29. “They were just open to sincerely discuss the case,” he told the outlet. “I’m just very impressed with the caliber of the leadership now and that gave me great hope.” JonBenét’s father, who was the one who had discovered his daughter’s body, also expressed hope that forensic genetic genealogy, which has helped solve other cold cases, will yield answers, adding, “That’s how it’s going to get solved.”