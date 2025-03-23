PM announces comprehensive plan to lower electricity costs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed plans for a comprehensive relief package to reduce electricity costs for the public. During a meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, he emphasized the importance of ongoing reforms in the power sector to bring down electricity prices. The government aims to provide relief to consumers in the coming weeks.

Sharif also instructed officials to clear up misconceptions about the government’s solarisation policy. He emphasized that promoting renewable energy, particularly solar power, is a key priority for his administration. The government plans to communicate the facts about this policy to the public effectively.

In addition, the prime minister called for a quicker privatisation process for power distribution companies. He also urged the resolution of legal and administrative challenges preventing the liquidation of generation companies. Sharif stressed the need for better coordination among various government departments to develop a unified energy sector strategy.

Earlier reports indicated that the government planned to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs8 per unit, effective from April 1, 2025. A portion of this reduction, Rs4.73 per unit, would be a permanent adjustment. The reduction is expected to show in consumer bills by May, offering further financial relief to the public.