Rohit Sharma sets unwanted IPL record with duck against CSK

Rohit Sharma had a nightmare start to the IPL 2025 season, dismissed for a duck in Mumbai Indians match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. In the first over of the match, he misjudged a delivery from Khaleel Ahmed and attempted to flick it to the leg side. The ball went straight to Shivam Dube at mid-wicket, who made no mistake in completing the catch.

This dismissal marked the 18th duck of Rohit’s IPL career, equaling the record for most ducks in IPL history. He now shares the unwanted record with Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik, both having 18 ducks. Other players on the list include Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine, with 16 ducks each.

Earlier, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Mumbai Indians struggled with the bat, posting a modest total of 155 for nine in their 20 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were the top scorers with 29 and 31 runs, respectively.

CSK’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Noor Ahmed taking 4 wickets and Khaleel Ahmed claiming 3. Deepak Chahar’s late cameo of 28 runs off 15 balls provided some resistance, but Mumbai fell short of a big total.