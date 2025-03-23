Carrie and Mike Fisher walk first red carpet together in two years

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s latest date night will leave you blown away. The couple, who wed in 2010, stepped out for Opry 100: A Live Celebration in Nashville March 19, marking their first joint red carpet appearance in over two years.

During the outing, Carrie, 42, sparkled in a black gown with gold detailing, which she accented with black dangly earrings. Meanwhile, Mike, 44, complemented his wife in a fitted dark suit with matching tie.

Prior to their rare date night, the pair walked the red carpet together in November 2022 at the CMA Awards, where Carrie was nominated for three awards. Despite Mike’s infrequent public appearances, the retired NHL player-who shares sons Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6, with Carrie-has long been his wife’s biggest fan. Back in 2018, he shared a heartfelt tribute to the “Cry Pretty” singer as he celebrated her accomplishments.

“God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted,” Mike wrote on Instagram at the time. “You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou your one of the biggest stars!” And Carrie has echoed that supportive sentiment. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Idol judge shared an anecdote about how quarantining together reaffirmed their rock-solid romance.

“He said: ‘You know what? I like you,'” she recalled in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “I was like: ‘What does that mean? You like me?’ He was like: ‘I know I love you-we’ve been married 10 years this year and have two kids together, but this experience has showed me I like you, too.'”