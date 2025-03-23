Beyoncé’s dad addresses Kanye West’s comments about her kids

More of Beyoncé’s family are reacting to Kanye West’s controversial posts. Three days after the “Heartless” rapper referred to her and Jay-Z’s 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sirusing offensive epithets, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s dad Mathew Knowles shared his thoughts on Kanye’s comments.

“People pay a price for being stupid,” the patriarch told TMZ in an interview published March 21, “especially in the music industry.”

Mathew-who also shares daughter Solange, 38, with ex-wife Tina Knowles-shared his sentiments on the “Gold Digger” musician’s emotional wellbeing as well.

“I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs,” he continued, “in terms of mental health.”

While Mathew’s comments were directly focused on Kanye, other members of the Knowles family have responded in more subtle ways. Earlier in the week, Beyoncé’s mom shared a video of herself telling a veiled “corny joke” amid the controversy.

“What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum?” Tina-who is also grandmother to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 13-said in the March 19 Instagram post. “He has a meltdown.” E! News has reached out to reps for Mathew, Tina, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Kanye for comment but has not heard back. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids aren’t the only people who have been the subjects of Kanye’s controversial messages. In other since-deleted posts to X this week, the Yeezy founder-who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian-made harmful accusations about his children and the Kardashians.

Additionally, he shared alleged screenshots of text conversations with the SKIMS founder where the former couple argued over his release of a new song that featured North and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges that he’s pleaded not guilty to. In the messages, Kim allegedly wrote, “sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.” And calling for him to take down the song, she allegedly referenced that she had trademarked North’s name, adding, “I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop.”