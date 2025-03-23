Ayeza hints at Bollywood debut

Cross-border collaborations between India and Pakistan seem to be gaining momentum again! With the recent lifting of bans, Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir have already signed Bollywood projects. It appears that Ayeza Khan could be the next to sign a Bollywood project.

The Chupke Chupke and Mein actress recently posted a cryptic Instagram story featuring India and Pakistan flag emojis with a handshake symbol, hinting at an upcoming collaboration. She also shared a selfie from a flight, fueling speculations that she might be travelling for the project.

While no official announcement has been made yet, fans are eagerly waiting for more details on Ayeza’s potential Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Ayeza has also been in the headlines after her husband, Danish Taimoor, made controversial remarks about polygamy during his Mehfil-e-Ramzan show. Speaking in front of Ayeza, Danish stated, “Mujhe ijazat hai chaar shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hun, voh alag baat hai. Lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, jo koi mujhse cheen nahi sakta. Lekin voh mera pyaar hai, respect hai Ayeza ke liye ki main filhaal zindagi inhi ke saath guzarna chahta hun.” His statement received mixed reactions from the public, with some questioning his choice of words. Ayeza Khan’s rumoured Bollywood debut is the focus of attention as the debate surrounding Danish’s comments continues.