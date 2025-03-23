Malaysia committed to diversify ties with Pakistan: envoy

Highlighting the economic ties between ASEAN and Pakistan, the High Commissioner noted that bilateral trade reached an all-time high of USD 11.8 billion in recent years. With Pakistan’s ongoing economic diplomacy efforts, he expressed confidence in further increasing trade and investment between ASEAN and Pakistan

The High Commissioner of Malaysia, Dato Azhar bin Mazlan, has reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to ASEAN as the cornerstone of its foreign policy. Addressing an audience in Islamabad, he emphasized Malaysia’s responsibility in leading ASEAN in 2025 as its Chair, marking a significant milestone in regional cooperation.

Highlighting the economic ties between ASEAN and Pakistan, the High Commissioner noted that bilateral trade reached an all-time high of USD 11.8 billion in recent years. With Pakistan’s ongoing economic diplomacy efforts, he expressed confidence in further increasing trade and investment between ASEAN and Pakistan. To a question about the Pakistan’s status as full dialogue partner, the high commissioner said that there was an ASEAN moratorium therefore until and unless that moratorium is lifted Pakistan may not be able to become a full dialogue partner.

He said, Malaysia is committed to expediting the admission of Timor-Leste as the 11th member of ASEAN, further strengthening the unity and inclusiveness of our community.

‘At the same time, we will also prioritize regional peace and stability, including efforts to progress the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus towards facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Myanmar’.

Malaysia is committed to advancing negotiations on the Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, ensuring stability and mutual understanding in the region.

Malaysia is dedicated to ensuring that ASEAN remains an inclusive, forward-looking, and resilient organization,” said High Commissioner Dato Azhar bin Mazlan.

Malaysia’s leadership will be guided by the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and its Blueprints, as well as the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025. These frameworks have contributed to ASEAN’s achievements in fostering regional peace, stability, and prosperity. Looking ahead, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 will be adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, charting the course for the next two decades.

Key Priorities Under Malaysia’s Chairmanship include Strengthening ASEAN Centrality by promoting strategic trust through sustained dialogue, diplomacy, and goodwill among nations.

Expanding ASEAN’s partnerships beyond the region, including strengthening ties with Pakistan. Enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment with a focus on inclusivity, sustainability, and regional economic growth.

Promoting digital resilience, green finance, market integration, and supply chain development.

Addressing development gaps and inequalities to improve living standards while mitigating climate change impacts.

“As Malaysia assumes ASEAN’s Chairmanship in 2025, it is not just about regional diplomacy but about building a future together—one of shared prosperity, peace, and mutual respect,” said Dato Azhar bin Mazlan. He invited media representatives and stakeholders to play a role in fostering greater understanding and awareness of ASEAN’s vision.

“As we break our fast together this evening, let us be reminded that unity and cooperation are the bedrock of progress. Let us work together to ensure that ASEAN remains strong, united, and inclusive for generations to come,” he concluded.