China-Pakistan Donkey Industry Cooperation exchange meeting held

China-Pakistan Donkey Industry Cooperation Exchange Meeting was held in Dong’e, a county in China’s Shandong Province renowned for its production of Ejiao, a traditional Chinese medicinal product made from donkey hide.

The event aimed to modernize Pakistan’s donkey industry and foster the high-quality development of the global donkey sector, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

As a leading enterprise in the donkey and Ejiao industries, Dong’e Ejiao released a project plan for the industrialization of Pakistan’s donkey sector during the meeting. Additionally, representatives from both sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Pakistan’s Donkey Industry.

“In Pakistan, donkeys are mainly used as transportation tools rather than being developed into a specific industry.

That’s why I hope China’s expertise in the donkey industry can help develop it in Pakistan.

We have signed a memorandum of understanding, and we will collaborate with Dong’e Ejiao to introduce what we have seen here into Pakistan. I firmly believe we will achieve this soon,” said Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Finance Committee of Pakistan’s Senate. In China, there is a significant market demand for donkey meat and hides, particularly as donkey hides serve as a crucial raw material for Ejiao, a traditional Chinese medicinal product.

However, China’s domestic donkey farming industry remains small, and current stock levels are insufficient to meet market demands. As all-weather strategic partners, China and Pakistan have a strong foundation for cooperation. Pakistan, the world’s third-largest donkey-owning country, has a population of approximately 5.8 million donkeys. Through this partnership, China aims to leverage its expertise in the Ejiao industry to assist Pakistan in formulating a development plan for the donkey industry.

This includes establishing a breeding demonstration base, training livestock professionals, setting up a scientific research laboratory for technological innovation, advancing donkey product processing projects, and promoting the export of related products.

The initiative is expected to transform Pakistan’s donkey industry into a driving force for local economic and social development.