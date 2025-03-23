Matt Henry out of last two Pakistan T20Is

Matt Henry, who had been included in New Zealand’s squads for the fourth and fifth T20Is against Pakistan despite an injured shoulder, has been officially ruled out, and will continue “his injury rehabilitation programme,” New Zealand Cricket said on Saturday.

Zakary Foulkes, who had been selected only for the first three games of the series, has been retained for the last two games as Henry’s replacement. Foulkes was persisted with after returns of 1 for 11 (three overs) in the first game and none for 32 (three overs) in the second game, both of which New Zealand won.

In another tweak to the squad, Kyle Jamieson, who was Player of the Match in the first T20I for his returns of 3 for 8 but was expensive (none for 54) in the third game, which Pakistan won, has been left out for the last two games. Will O’Rourke, who had originally been picked only for the first three games, has been added to the squad in Jamieson’s place. Henry had injured his right shoulder while diving in the outfield during the Champions Trophy semi-final win over South Africa earlier this month, which put him out of the final against India, and has also been managing an ongoing left-knee issue.

Of the New Zealand quicks, Jacob Duffy has played all three matches of the series, and leads the wicket-takers’ list with seven strikes, while James Neesham and Ben Sears have played two games each. Ish Sodhi and captain Michael Bracewell, the two spinners, have also played all three games. New Zealand lead the series 2-1, with the fourth and fifth games to be played on Sunday (in Mount Maunganui) and on Wednesday (in Wellington). Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mitchell Hay (wk), Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi.