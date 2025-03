McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took the first proper pole position of his Formula One career in China on Saturday with the fastest lap yet around the Shanghai International Circuit. The Australian, who has had sprint poles before, was joined on the front row for Sunday’s race by Mercedes’ George Russell. McLaren’s Lando Norris, the winner of the season-opener in Australia and leader of the championship, abandoned his final effort and will start in third place with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fourth.