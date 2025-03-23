Myriad of Crises

World Water Day and World Forest Day have passed, yet their warnings echo in vain across a nation where rivers bleed saline, and trees smoulder into ash. With Pakistan’s per capita water availability plummeting to 908 cubic meters (a staggering 40 % drop since 2000) and forests occupying a mere 4.5% of the land, the country stands on the precipice of environmental collapse. The flashy campaigns launched to mark these days (sapling-planting ceremonies and social media blitzes) serve only as a feeble gesture amid a crisis that demands urgent action, akin to handing out band-aids at the scene of a haemorrhage.

Giving credit where due, Punjab’s government has taken tentative steps on both fronts. The “Urban Forest Project,” which planted 500,000 saplings in Lahore, and the “Pani Punjab Ka” initiative, which has curbed pipeline leaks by 18%, are commendable beginnings. However, these initiatives are undermined by the unchecked groundwater exploitation by elite housing societies or turning a blind eye to sugarcane consuming half of its irrigation water despite contributing only 4% to agricultural GDP.

Elsewhere, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s much-touted Billion Tree Tsunami battles an alarming 42% mortality rate for saplings due to inadequate monitoring. In Balochistan, ancient juniper forests are being stripped for timber and firewood. At the federal level, the 2018 National Forest Policy gathers dust, while interprovincial water disputes paralyze progress.

With wheat crops gasping at their final watering stage, sugarcane wilting into husks, and vegetable yields collapsing, Pakistan’s agricultural backbone is fracturing. The dream of restoring the nation as the “breadbasket of the world” rings hollow when 35 % of the farmland is waterlogged or saline.

Experts believe that Pakistan might learn a thing or two from Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, which mobilized citizens to plant 25 billion trees, and India’s Compensatory Afforestation Fund, mandating industries to replant destroyed forests. However, the path forward demands much bolder steps. The state would have to spell an end to the raging water apartheid, revive indigenous practices like karez and leverage tech on a national scale.

Still, the multi-million-dollar question asks: Do policymakers truly believe Pakistan can reclaim its agricultural glory when Sindh’s canals run dry, Punjab’s fields bake under unrelenting heat, and forests vanish faster than hashtags trend? *