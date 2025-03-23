Hard State and the Army Chief

Recently, a series of terrorist incidents in Pakistan have once again disrupted the country’s peace. The Jaffer Express attack was a tragic event that has led people to believe that rather than showing leniency toward terrorists, it is now time to respond to them in their language.

In light of this wave of terrorism, a closed-door National Security meeting was held in the Pakistani Parliament. It would have been beneficial if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had participated, as it is one of the country’s most popular political parties with millions of supporters. Their absence from such a crucial meeting was not a positive sign for national unity. During this special National Security meeting, Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, emphasized the need to transform Pakistan into a “Hard State.”

He stated that no agenda, movement, or individual is more important than national security. He stressed that all elements of national power must work in harmony to achieve lasting stability. He questioned how long Pakistan would continue sacrificing countless lives while filling the governance vacuum with the blood of the armed forces and martyrs. For many readers, this term might be new, so let me explain: A Hard State is a concept in which the state is seen as a strong, sovereign, and stable institution that has the capability to make tough decisions to counter both internal and external threats.

This means that the state ensures strict enforcement of laws, maintains powerful institutions, and takes all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty. In a Hard State, law enforcement agencies such as the police, military, and judiciary are strong and implement laws without discrimination. Decision-making must be firm because, in a Hard State, the government does not hesitate to make tough and unpopular decisions in the national interest-whether they involve economic reforms or security measures. External interference is minimized, and national interests are always prioritized.

Terrorism, unrest, and disorder are controlled through strict policies. Political and economic discipline is maintained-something the Army Chief has also emphasized. Firm action is taken against corruption and mismanagement to strengthen state institutions. On the other hand, in a Soft State, governance is weak, law enforcement is ineffective, corruption is widespread, and decision-making is either delayed or lacks strength.

If Pakistan moves in this direction, it could lead to greater national stability and development. By adopting this approach, the state can effectively combat terrorism, which has once again threatened Pakistan’s peace. On another front, the government must take strict action against social media campaigns targeting the Pakistani armed forces and their leadership. While General Asim Munir is actively engaged in formulating strategies against terrorism, misleading news about his family receiving diplomatic passports has been spread online. This baseless propaganda is intended to undermine the morale of the Army Chief and the armed forces.

Now is the time for unity and discipline. The government must curb fake news campaigns against state institutions and ensure that martyrs are not disrespected through reckless propaganda. Only then can this vision of a Hard State be effectively implemented.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.