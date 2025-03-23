Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully in northern Sindh

Many small and big processions were held amid strict security across Sukkur district to observe Youm-e-Ali (AS) on Saturday.

More than 1000 police personnel and officers were deployed to make Youm-i-Ali peaceful. No route was left open for offenders as police officials deployed on all routes to avert any untoward incident on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS.

The main procession was taken out from central Imam Barghah to old Sukkur, which is distance of 3 kilometers. The participants marched fearlessly, because they were satisfied with the security system.

The procession was monitored through 60 CCTV cameras. Earlier, the bomb disposal squad cleared the procession’s route. More than 500 policemen escorted the procession in Khairpur.

The processions were also taken out in Ghotki, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh.

CM Sindh

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Hazrat Ali (a.s.)’s martyrdom is a great sacrifice for truth, justice and humanity.

On the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) (Youm-e-Ali), the Sindh Chief Minister said that the style of governance of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) is a torch-bearer for all the rulers of the world.

He said, ‘We have to adopt the character and thoughts of Hazrat Ali (a.s.)) so that justice and fairness are established in the society.

He said that the day of Ali teaches us piety, courage and sacrifice.

Hazrat Ali always supported truth and righteousness and we also need to follow the same principles, Murad said adding that in the life of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) there is the best example of governance and justice for us.

The Chief Minister said, ‘We can create a better society by following the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s.)’

The martyrdom of Imam Ali teaches us to follow the path of sacrifice, patience and justice, he said.

He also directed for fool-proof security arrangements across the province on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (a.s.).