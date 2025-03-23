Mustafa Amir murder: Accused refuses confession

Police produced prime accused Armaghan before the Judicial Magistrate-South’s court for confessional statement in Mustafa Amir murder case hearing on Saturday.

The accused refused to confess the crime after which the court dismissed petition for confessional statement under section 164. Court said that the statement under 164 could not be recorded owing to the mental condition of the accused.

Armaghan in his statement said that he killed Mustafa Amir over personal dispute. “I didn’t pre-plan the murder,” he said. “It was a sudden act,” Armaghan stated. “You will be sent to jail if you confess the crime or not,” the court said.

“I don’t want confess any crime,” accused Armaghan said. “Police has used ‘black magic’ on me, owing to which I feel pain in the body,” accused said. “I didn’t kill Mustafa Amir, left him in the car only to set the front portion of the vehicle on fire,” he said. “I had left the matter of Mustafa Amir to God,” he said.

After a while, accused said that he didn’t directly kill the victim. “It was in his fate to die, I had a little part in it,” Armaghan added.Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6.

Earlier, co-accused Shiraz aka Shavez Bukhari also refused to confess during his own appearance before the magistrate.

The two suspects are under investigation in connection with the killing of Mustafa Amir, a case that has drawn public and media attention in recent weeks.

Police have not yet commented on the allegations of coercion, and the case remains under judicial scrutiny as investigators continue to collect evidence.

The court has yet to determine whether any confessional statements provided earlier are admissible under the current claims.

Last week, police submitted a charge sheet in the court of the Judicial Magistrate (South) regarding a case against accused Armughan for threatening a lawyer, representing plaintiff in cases filed against him.

According to the charge sheet submitted by the police, Armaghan has confessed to his crime. The report states that Advocate Saif Jatoi was representing the plaintiff in cases registered against Armughan at Gizri and Darakhshan police stations.

Armughan had abused the lawyer and his family on WhatsApp in April 2024. He also threatened them using the army to pick them from their home.

A case was registered against the accused at Boat Basin police station. Challan was submitted for the non-arrest of the accused. On February 17, police obtained permission from ATC Clifton to interrogate Armughan. During the jail interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.