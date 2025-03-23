Mazari expresses deep sorrow over passing of Wadera Fauj Ali Khan Mazari

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sudden demise of Chief of Gularani, Wadera Fauj Ali Khan Mazari. In his statement, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari described the late Wadera Fauj Ali Khan Mazari as a kind-hearted, compassionate, and sociable person who dedicated his life to serving his community and the people. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the Mazari family and the region. He further emphasized that the late Wadera Fauj Ali Khan Mazari’s contributions to his people will always be remembered, and his absence will be deeply felt. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, stating that he and his entire community stand with them in this moment of grief. Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul and that Almighty Allah, in the sacred month of Ramadan, elevates his ranks and grants him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. He also prayed for strength and patience for the grieving family to bear this immeasurable loss.