First mpox case registered in Karachi

Sindh Health Department has confirmed a monkeypox (mpox) case in Karachi, marking the first instance of the disease in the city.

The patient, a 28-year-old male resident of Shah Latif Town, contracted the virus after his wife showed symptoms. The patient’s wife has a travel history abroad.

The man has been placed in an isolation ward to prevent the spread of harmful infections to others.

Earlier in January, Pakistan reported its first case of viral disease Monkeypox (also known as mpox) case of 2025. According to the Ministry of Health’s spokesperson, the patient, who recently returned from Dubai on January 24, was identified through screening at the Peshawar airport.

The patient has been transferred to Services Hospital Peshawar for treatment. The Ministry of Health has assured that effective measures are being taken to protect the public from mpox.

The patient’s travel history reveals connections to Gulf countries, prompting concerns about the virus’s spread.