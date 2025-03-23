Iran greets Pakistan on 86th national day

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Government and the People of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan National Day. On this significant day, as the Great Nation of Pakistan proudly commemorates its journey towards independence, the Embassy and its staff express their profound solidarity and best wishes for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.

We take this opportunity to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the visionary leader and Founding Father of Pakistan, along with the great philosopher and poet, Allama Iqbal, whose ideals continue to inspire generations. Over the decades, Pakistan has demonstrated unwavering resilience, courage, and faith, overcoming challenges with determination and unity.