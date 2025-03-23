KP police thwart terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Saturday thwarted a terrorist attack on police station in Lakki Marwat. According to police officials, the incident occurred when the terrorist attacked Pezo police station in Lakki Marwat. However, the police personnel successfully repelled the attack, causing the terrorists to flee the scene. No loss of life occurred during the attack. Earlier, Police foiled terrorist attack on the same Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack. Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively. The attackers were forced to retreat, reportedly suffering heavy casualties. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali commanded the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams.