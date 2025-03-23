Donors break fundraising records at Shaukat Khanum’s 2nd iftar dinner

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) raised a record-breaking Rs. 240 million at an Iftar Dinner in Lahore last night, as part of its annual Zakat campaign. This event, the second of two planned Iftars in Lahore, surpassed the Rs. 180 million raised at its counterpart event last year, reflecting the unwavering support of Pakistan’s people.

Hosted by Tauseeq Haider, the event featured special guest Hareem Farooq, a prominent TV and film actress, who described Shaukat Khanum as “more than a hospital-it’s an inspiration.” Dr. Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), delivered a presentation on the latest updates about SKMCH&RC, while cancer survivor Farwa Noman, celebrating five years since completing her treatment, performed a heartfelt naat recitation. Mrs. Aleema Khanum, Member of the SKMT Board of Governors, was also in attendance

In his closing remarks, Dr. Sultan thanked all the donors, and said, “Every contribution matters. We have a budget of Rs. 38 billion this year and we need your support this Ramzan, and beyond, to help continue our mission of fighting cancer.”