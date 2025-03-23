23rd March marks a turning point in Pakistan’s history: Ibrahim

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Former Provincial Minister and President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) stated that March 23rd is a significant turning point in Pakistan’s history. On this day, the Lahore Resolution laid the foundation of the Muslim community’s collective dedication and unity, leading to the creation of Pakistan.

In a special message on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day, Ibrahim Murad paid tribute to the leaders of the movement and emphasized the importance of the youth carrying forward their legacy for the nation’s progress. He stated, the key to our national development lies in the collective effort of our people and this is a source of great pride. He further added, let us not only celebrate our past but also ensure a prosperous future by adhering to the principles set by our leaders, which will pave the way for a developed Pakistan.

Former Minister emphasized the pivotal role of educated and capable youth in national development. He remarked, A bright future for Pakistan hinges on educating and empowering the younger generation through innovation and modern approaches.

President UMT highlighted that UMT is committed to equipping the youth with the skills, values, and leadership qualities necessary to not only advance the legacy of our leaders but also contribute significantly to the prosperity and development of the nation.