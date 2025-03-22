Four laborers shot dead in Balochistan’s Kalat district

On Saturday, four laborers from Punjab were shot dead by unknown assailants in Balochistan’s Kalat district. The incident took place in the Malangzai area of Mangochar city at around 2:30 pm. According to Kalat’s deputy commissioner one laborer survived the attack.

The victims, all residents of Sadiqabad, were working as borewell drillers when they were attacked. Levies personnel quickly arrived at the scene, and the bodies were sent to the Rural Health Centre Mande Haji for a medical examination. Authorities have launched an investigation.

The deputy commissioner confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed against those responsible for the attack. Further investigations are currently underway to identify the attackers.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing security issues in the region. Authorities are working to ensure justice for the victims and protect vulnerable workers in Balochistan.