Interior minister praises KP police for thwarting terrorist attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the bravery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Saturday for preventing a terrorist attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat. He commended the police personnel for their swift and courageous response in repelling the Khawarij terrorists.

Naqvi also honored Constable Imran Wains and Constable Rana Shafiq, who were martyred in a shooting incident in Sargodha. The minister expressed his condolences to their families, acknowledging their dedication and sacrifice while in the line of duty.

In related news, the militant group TTP carried out multiple attacks across the northwest of Pakistan on Friday. At least five police officers were martyred, and six others were injured in these separate assaults across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Authorities are investigating the incidents, as the region faces continued security challenges. The Interior Ministry has vowed to strengthen efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of law enforcement.