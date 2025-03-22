Sindh’s first mpox case sparks urgent health response and monitoring

Sindh reported its first case of mpox on Saturday, confirming a positive test from a 29-year-old man in Karachi. The patient, a resident of Malir, showed symptoms starting on March 15, 2025. He has no recent travel history, and his case was confirmed by the Provincial Public Health Lab at Dow University’s Ojha campus.

The patient is currently in isolation at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and contact tracing is underway. This comes after previous mpox cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where two patients tested positive on March 7, 2025. Both cases were linked to the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar.

Health authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already stepped up surveillance after detecting mpox in a woman in Bara tehsil of Khyber district. This was the first community case, leading to further precautions and screenings across the region.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, continues to be a global health concern. The World Health Organisation declared it an emergency of international concern in August 2024, emphasizing its growing impact.