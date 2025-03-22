Gaza’s future at risk: Abbas urges Hamas to step down

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, leader of the Fatah movement, called on Hamas to relinquish power in Gaza. He warned that Hamas’ continued rule could threaten the survival of Palestinians in the region. Abbas urged the group to prioritize the well-being of Gaza’s people, including women and children.

A spokesman for Fatah, Monther al-Hayek, said Hamas must step aside from governance. He emphasized that the ongoing battle will endanger the future of Palestinians if Hamas remains in charge. This call comes after years of tension between Fatah and Hamas since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

The situation in Gaza has worsened since the October 7, 2023, assault by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on Israel. In response, Israel launched a major military offensive, and recent ceasefire agreements have failed to hold. Israeli airstrikes and ground operations have intensified, resulting in widespread destruction.

The war has devastated Gaza, with nearly 50,000 deaths reported. Tensions remain high, and Israel has threatened to annex parts of Gaza unless Hamas releases Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attack.