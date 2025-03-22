Pakistan’s surplus electricity could fuel global crypto mining industry

Pakistan is working on new electricity tariffs to attract crypto mining and blockchain data centres. The goal is to use the country’s surplus electricity and reduce capacity payments without subsidies. Officials are in talks with international crypto firms to explore how they can tap into Pakistan’s excess power capacity.

Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari and Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), are leading discussions. They are examining the feasibility of bringing global crypto operations to Pakistan, aiming to create mining and data infrastructure.

The Power Division has started consulting stakeholders to design a dedicated power tariff for industries like crypto mining. The plan is to offer lower electricity rates to make use of the country’s idle capacity. This will support energy-heavy industries while benefiting from unused power.

Crypto mining globally is an energy-intensive process, with miners spending a large portion of their revenue on electricity. Pakistan’s surplus electricity could be a significant advantage if the supply remains stable. Several countries have created policies to meet the energy demands of the crypto sector, including Iran and Kazakhstan.