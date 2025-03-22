PM orders report on major customs scam involving goods declarations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a report on a major customs scam involving tampered Goods Declaration (GD) forms. Importers and clearing agents manipulated goods data, potentially evading billions in taxes. The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Company, managing the WeBOC system, claimed it was unaware of the issue, attributing the breach to a previously unknown vulnerability exploited by external parties.

The scam affected over 10,000 GD forms, with alterations to goods descriptions and quantities. The Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) has been tasked with investigating the breach, and a report is expected in three days. PSW denied any involvement, stating the manipulations occurred through browser script changes, not its IT staff.

PSW also pointed out that such tampering predates its takeover of the WeBOC system in 2022. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ordered a post-clearance audit of the affected GD forms. PSW has also implemented a fix to prevent further tampering and shared data with customs authorities for further investigation.