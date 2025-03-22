Tarbela dam water level reaches dead level, power generation declines

The water level at Tarbela Dam has reached its dead level of 1,402 feet, causing a significant decline in power generation. This has led to the shutdown of 12 out of 17 power generation units at the dam’s power station. As a result, only five units are currently operational.

The inflow and outflow of water at the dam are reported at 17,300 cusecs. This reduced water availability has directly impacted the power production capacity at Tarbela, leading to a drop in electricity supply to the national grid.

Currently, the national grid is receiving only 5,500 megawatts of electricity, far below the usual supply. This shortage may result in power outages across the country as the situation persists.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation at Tarbela Dam and working to address the challenges caused by the low water levels. The power sector is bracing for further impacts if the water levels do not improve.