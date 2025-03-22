Deadly attack on mosque in Niger leaves 44 dead, 13 injured

At least 44 people were killed, and 13 others injured in an attack on a mosque in southwestern Niger. The assault occurred on Friday in the village of Fonbita, located in the Kokorou commune. Militants, believed to be from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), stormed the mosque during prayers.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, according to Niger’s Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba. The attack has been condemned by the government, which called it a “cowardly and inhumane act.” The government has vowed to increase efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

In response to the tragedy, Niger has declared 72 hours of national mourning. Flags across the country are flying at half-mast, and public events have been subdued as the nation grieves. The attack has added to the growing concerns over violence in the southwestern region, particularly near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

The authorities have promised a thorough investigation into the attack. They are determined to bring those responsible to justice while continuing their fight against extremism in the region.