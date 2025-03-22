Over 13,000 evacuated as floods devastate Malaysia’s Johor state

Heavy flooding in Malaysia’s Johor state has forced the evacuation of over 13,000 people, as relentless rains continue. The floods have disrupted daily life and damaged homes across six districts, just days before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. As of 8 am, 95 temporary relief centers were set up to accommodate displaced families.

The floods have severely impacted nine rivers, including Sungai Lenik and Sungai Pulai, causing major traffic issues and road closures. Two key roads in Kota Tinggi are completely submerged, preventing vehicle access. Local authorities are closely monitoring river levels, with more rain expected in the coming days.

Many residents, especially in Johor Bahru, have lost their homes and belongings. One evacuee, Nordiana Moidoo, described the floods as the worst she had ever experienced. She managed to save only her car and a motorcycle, while her home and preparations for the holiday were destroyed.

The floods have also disrupted local schools, with 20 schools affected across five districts. Some schools were turned into relief centers, while others were completely flooded. Authorities continue to provide assistance and prioritize the welfare of the affected communities.