Punjab to experience hot and dry weather for the next three days

Punjab is experiencing rising temperatures as a dry spell continues across the province. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that hot and dry conditions will last for the next three days. Although the daytime heat will increase, nights will remain cooler, providing some relief.

Lahore and other parts of Punjab will see temperatures gradually climb due to prolonged dry weather. The PMD reported that the minimum temperature in Lahore was around 18°C, with a maximum expected to reach 32°C. The heat will be more intense during the day, especially in urban areas.

Despite the rise in temperature, nights will offer a cooler respite. The PMD has not predicted any rainfall during this period. The public is advised to take precautions, particularly during the peak afternoon heat, when temperatures are at their highest.

In addition, Karachi is also facing rising temperatures, with the city recording 36.9°C on Friday. The PMD expects even hotter days ahead, with maximum temperatures likely to exceed 37°C over the weekend.