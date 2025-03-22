Unlocking Pakistan’s mineral wealth: PMIF25 to attract global investors

Pakistan will host the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) on April 8-9 at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad. The event will gather global ministers, investors, and industry leaders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral wealth. Federal Minister for Energy, Ali Pervaiz Malik, briefed foreign ambassadors on the forum and invited them to attend. He highlighted the country’s vast mineral resources, including large reserves of copper and gold.

The forum aims to showcase Pakistan’s growing mining sector and attract international investors. It will feature key discussions on responsible mining growth and the country’s evolving policy reforms. Malik emphasized the importance of the forum as a platform for investors to learn about Pakistan’s mining potential and government policies. Attendees will also get a chance to see Pakistan’s mining resources and technology in an exhibition.

One of the major highlights of the forum will be the Reko Diq copper and gold mining project. Pakistan has already outlined a $1.9 billion funding plan for the project, with total funding estimated at $4.297 billion. This project is expected to play a significant role in transforming Pakistan’s mining sector and attracting further global investment.

The PMIF25 will also focus on the recent National Mineral Harmonisation Framework, a policy reform aimed at improving the mining industry. This will be a key topic of discussion, showing the government’s commitment to creating a more attractive environment for investors. The forum promises to be a pivotal event in shaping the future of Pakistan’s minerals sector.