Unclear when Heathrow will re-open as closure causes global turmoil

Britain’s Heathrow Airport said on Friday it was unclear when Europe’s busiest airport would be able to re-open after a fire knocked out its power, stranding passengers and angering airlines who questioned how such crucial infrastructure could fail.

The London Fire Brigade said around 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze in the west of London, which caused a mass power outage at the airport, which is the world’s fifth-busiest.

Huge orange flames and smoke could be seen shooting into the sky on Thursday night. Around 150 people were evacuated from nearby buildings and thousands of properties were without power as a blaze engulfed a substation near the airport, cutting the power supply and a backup system.

Police said that while there was no indication of foul play, they retained an open mind and counter-terrorism officers would lead the inquiries, given their capabilities and the critical nature of the infrastructure.

Heathrow said at 1330 GMT that it did not have clarity on when power would be reliably restored, having previously said the airport would be shut until midnight.

Airline experts said the last time European airports experienced disruption on such a large scale was the 2010 Icelandic ash cloud that grounded some 100,000 flights. The industry is now facing the prospect of a financial hit costing tens of millions of pounds, and a likely fight over who should pay.

“You would think they would have significant backup power,” one top executive from a European airline told Reuters.

The fire brigade said the cause of the fire was not known, but that 25,000 litres of cooling oil in the substation’s transformer had caught fire. By the morning the transformer could be seen smouldering, doused in white firefighting foam.

Heathrow had been due to handle 1,351 flights on Friday, flying up to 291,000 passengers. The closure forced flights to divert to other airports in Britain and across Europe, while many long-haul flights returned to their point of departure.

Passengers stranded in London and facing the prospect of days of disruptions were scrambling to make alternate travel arrangements.

“It’s pretty stressful,” Robyn Autry, 39, a professor, who had been due to fly home to New York. “I’m worried about how much is it going to cost me to fix this.”

Industry experts warned that some passengers forced to land in Europe may have to stay in transit lounges if they lack the paperwork to leave the airport.

Global flight schedules will also be affected, as aircraft and crews will now be out of position, forcing carriers to rapidly reconfigure their networks.