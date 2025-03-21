PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his four-day visit to Saudi Arabia, paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) on Thursday, offering prayers for the progress of Pakistan and unity in the Muslim world. On the second leg of his trip, the prime minister and his high-level delegation were granted exclusive access to Riaz-ul-Jannah. Accompanied by his delegation, PM Shehbaz performed Nawafil prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi, praying for the prosperity of Pakistan and the unity of Muslims across the globe. The visit marks a significant moment in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as underlining the Prime Minister’s commitment to peace and progress in the region.